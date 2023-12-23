Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Doctor Turner and Del Bigtree Discuss on 'The Highwire' - Revitalizing the Doctor-Patient Relationship
2
0:00
-34:34

Doctor Turner and Del Bigtree Discuss on 'The Highwire' - Revitalizing the Doctor-Patient Relationship

Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Del Bigtree's avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
and
Del Bigtree
Dec 23, 2023
2
Share
Transcript

Dear Friends,

Many of you joined our Substack community since I appeared on The Highwire with Del Bigtree, so we thought to make it available as a Substack post, in keeping with our recent COVID theme. 

With Best Wishes for Your Health and Wellness,

Featured on this episode of The Highwire:

  • Doctor-Patient Relationship and Insurance Influence

  • Importance of Trust in Healthcare

  • Patient-Driven Change in Healthcare

  • Medical Professional Responsibility

  • Rebuilding the doctor patient relationship

Watch the full episode which includes a mini-documentary on Dr. Turner HERE:

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.  

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

Learn How To Remove the Spike Protein from your body!

Find more episodes of The Highwire and help support verified truth!

https://thehighwire.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture