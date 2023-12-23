Doctor Turner and Del Bigtree Discuss on 'The Highwire' - Revitalizing the Doctor-Patient Relationship

Dear Friends,

Featured on this episode of The Highwire:

Doctor-Patient Relationship and Insurance Influence

Importance of Trust in Healthcare

Patient-Driven Change in Healthcare

Medical Professional Responsibility

Rebuilding the doctor patient relationship

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

