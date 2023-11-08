Dr. Drew hosts Dr. Turner - Part 1

Dr. Turner joins Dr. Drew and Dr. Victory for a lively discussion stemming from the Washington State Medical Commission's prosecution of him for prescribing Ivermectin for COVID.

The discussion illuminates larger issues of Medical Freedom for both doctors and patients.

What are we going to do, collectively, to make sure that patients have access to the best treatments?

Featured on this podcast:

Discussion of "Integrative Medicine"

Abuse of the term "misinformation" to prosecute free-thinking scientists

What influence should the FDA have on medical decision-making?

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

Learn How To Remove the Spike Protein from your body!

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

About Dr. Drew:

Dr. Drew Pinsky, widely known as "Dr. Drew," has been a constant presence in both TV and radio throughout his diverse career. He manages to maintain a busy medical practice while building a notable media presence, giving him a unique blend of hands-on experience and media savvy. His dual role as a physician in internal medicine/addiction and a seasoned broadcaster provides him with a multifaceted perspective on various issues. Dr. Drew's educational background and passion enable him to offer informed opinions on a wide range of subjects, including culture, politics, and health. His broad expertise allows him to excel as a host, commentator, interviewer, and moderator. Renowned for his credibility and reasoned judgment, Dr. Drew is celebrated for his commitment to truth and common sense.

https://drdrew.com

About Dr. Victory:

Dr. Kelly Victory is a trauma and emergency specialist with over three decades of experience and expertise in disaster preparedness and mass casualty management. A Harvard-trained leader in national disaster response, she has contributed significantly to the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Victory provides training for crisis leadership and active shooter response to improve emergency coordination and outcomes. An advocate for proactive outpatient COVID-19 treatments and a measured approach to vaccination, she is a regular media presence on public health and disaster readiness, hosting “The Doctor Hour” on KABC radio. Dr. Victory earned her BS from Duke University, her MD from the University of North Carolina, and completed her residency in emergency medicine at Carolinas Medical Center. https://earlycovidcare.org