Dr. McCullough Hosts Dr. Turner - Part 1

In keeping with the recent COVID theme and our guests Dr. Kory and Dr. Malone, we are re-releasing this interview we did earlier this year with Dr. McCullough.

Some of you missed it and many are new to our community since that time. We hope you find it educating and inspiring.

Best,

Dr. Turner

Dr. Peter McCullough hosts Dr. Turner for a lively conversation of several compelling topics including COVID early treatment, the vaccine, the culture of medicine, and cardiovascular health.

Featured on this podcast:

Dr. Turner's personal journey with the COVID vaccines and how he evolved

What happened to the Hippocratic oath during the pandemic?

Failure of early treatment: a case study of the death of Dr. Turner's close friend, Angela

Role of Ivermectin (?)

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

About Dr. McCullough:

Dr. McCullough is a respected internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist with degrees from several prestigious institutions, including Baylor University and University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Based in Dallas, TX, he specializes in managing infectious diseases and cardiovascular complications related to COVID-19 and post-vaccine injuries.

With over 1000 publications and 685 citations in the National Library of Medicine, Dr. McCullough is a prolific contributor to medical literature. His notable works include pioneering early outpatient treatments for COVID-19 and a detoxification approach for post-COVID and vaccine injury syndromes. He frequently shares his expertise in media outlets like The Hill and FOX NEWS.

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/