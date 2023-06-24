Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Feeling your best at 40 and beyond
0:00
-51:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Feeling your best at 40 and beyond

Jun 24, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Turner joins Brian Gryn on the Get Lean Eat Clean podcast to talk ways to feel your best after 40.

Featured on this podcast:

  • Symptoms of low testosterone

  • Symptoms of thyroid imbalance

  • Supplements for thyroid support

  • Infrared light benefits

  • Best exercise variants to help balance hormones

  • Brain health, role of BDNF

  • Proper eating windows to maximize fat loss

  • Start your day by setting up your body and mind up for success

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture