Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 2
0:00
-13:29

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 2

Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
Nov 16, 2022
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Turner returns to share further in this second episode about the importance of exercise. Join him as he shares with you: 

  • The 4 parts of a balanced workout program.. and the one exercise that does it all!

  • The effect of exercise on your immune system

  • How exercise lowers blood sugar levels (aka prevents and treats diabetes)

  • The specific (and dramatic!) ways in which exercise benefits your brain 

  • The role of mindfulness while exercising

  • How to train smarter not harder when strength training (maximizing gains while minimizing soreness)

  • Tips for optimizing workout recovery 

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture