Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 2

Dr. Turner returns to share further in this second episode about the importance of exercise. Join him as he shares with you:
The 4 parts of a balanced workout program.. and the one exercise that does it all!
The effect of exercise on your immune system
How exercise lowers blood sugar levels (aka prevents and treats diabetes)
The specific (and dramatic!) ways in which exercise benefits your brain
The role of mindfulness while exercising
How to train smarter not harder when strength training (maximizing gains while minimizing soreness)
Tips for optimizing workout recovery
