Overcomers: Supermodel & Actress Claudia Mason - Part 1

Greetings amigos!

Excited to kick-off a new series with you all today: “Overcomers”.

You know, we all have stories of going through hardships and challenges, and some more than others.

As we reflect back on the most difficult challenges of our lives, and how we overcame them, what specifically did we learn and how could we use that knowledge to inspire others?

Just like our other series, “Power Supplements” and “Words That Change Lives”, this will offer periodic episodes on a theme I feel is highly relevant for all of us in these challenging times.

I am honored to welcome as our very first guest for this series, none other than the beautiful and inspirational Claudia Mason. Hers is a story you won’t want to miss. Enjoy!

Part 1