Dr. Turner joins Tim James on the Health Hero Podcast to discuss Post-COVID and Anti-Aging Solutions
Featured on this podcast:
Video games, poor nutrition, and how societal programming effects childhood development both mentally and physically
Sugar is as addictive as cocaine
Integrative medicine vs. traditional medicine
Long COVID symptoms and self-treatment options
How microplastics can affect hormones
How society is devolving physically: Obesity, endocrine status, estrogenic children
The power of Fish Oil for brain health (Fish Oil)
Melatonin can help fight cancer
Boosting glutathione levels with NAC (N-Acetyl-Cysteine)
Micronized turmeric benefits as an anti-inflammatory (best recommended brand)
Finding the root cause of inflammation and avoiding masking the problem with supplements
Ivermectin-- what is does and how it was discovered
Intermittent fasting and mitochondrial health
Saturated fats and inflammation
Most potent anti-aging concepts: oxidative stress, optimizing sleep, exercise, DNA repair (Quercetin)
