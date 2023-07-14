The McCullough Report - Red Pill for a Young Doctor

Dr. Peter McCullough hosts Dr. Turner for a lively conversation of several compelling topics including COVID early treatment, the vaccine, the culture of medicine, and cardiovascular health.
Featured on this podcast:
Dr. Turner's personal journey with the COVID vaccines and how he evolved
What happened to the Hippocratic oath during the pandemic?
Failure of early treatment: a case study of the death of Dr. Turner's close friend, Angela
Role of Ivermectin (?)
Cardiovascular prevention: Dr. McCullough quizzes Dr. Turner on how he would handle a hypothetical patient
Intermittent fasting and the importance of circadian rhythm for weight loss
The logic of a low-carb/low-sugar diet
