The McCullough Report - Red Pill for a Young Doctor
The McCullough Report - Red Pill for a Young Doctor

Jul 14, 2023
Dr. Peter McCullough hosts Dr. Turner for a lively conversation of several compelling topics including COVID early treatment, the vaccine, the culture of medicine, and cardiovascular health.

Featured on this podcast:

  • Dr. Turner's personal journey with the COVID vaccines and how he evolved

  • What happened to the Hippocratic oath during the pandemic?

  • Failure of early treatment: a case study of the death of Dr. Turner's close friend, Angela

  • Role of Ivermectin (?)

  • Cardiovascular prevention: Dr. McCullough quizzes Dr. Turner on how he would handle a hypothetical patient

  • Intermittent fasting and the importance of circadian rhythm for weight loss 

  • The logic of a low-carb/low-sugar diet

