The Truth About Healing Long Haul COVID

Dr. Turner joins host Kashif Khan on the UNPILLED podcast to take a deep dive into what was discovered about long-haul COVID, firstly discussing how SARS-CoV 2 is a spike protein which indicates that it is highly similar to many human proteins yet in this case, it is a toxin that attracts inflammation and endothelium damage. They discuss how the virus has made autoimmune problems and micro clots within the body.
Featured on this podcast:
5 main ways to help clear spike protein
Supplements that boost nitric oxide levels
Effects of the vaccine
Endothelial damage
Brain fog
Mitochondrial Damage
Anxiety in relation to COVID
