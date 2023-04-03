Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
The Truth About Healing Long Haul COVID
0:00
-44:11

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

The Truth About Healing Long Haul COVID

Apr 03, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Turner joins host Kashif Khan on the UNPILLED podcast to take a deep dive into what was discovered about long-haul COVID, firstly discussing how SARS-CoV 2 is a spike protein which indicates that it is highly similar to many human proteins yet in this case, it is a toxin that attracts inflammation and endothelium damage. They discuss how the virus has made autoimmune problems and micro clots within the body.

Featured on this podcast:

  • 5 main ways to help clear spike protein

  • Supplements that boost nitric oxide levels

  • Effects of the vaccine

  • Endothelial damage

  • Brain fog 

  • Mitochondrial Damage

  • Anxiety in relation to COVID

    Get 7 day free trial

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture