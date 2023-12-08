Dr. McCullough Hosts Dr. Turner - Part 2

Back by popular demand!

In keeping with the recent COVID theme and our guests Dr. Kory and Dr. Malone, we are re-releasing this interview we did earlier this year with Dr. McCullough.

Some of you missed it and many are new to our community since that time. We hope you find it educating and inspiring.

Join Dr. Peter McCullough as he hosts Dr. Turner for part 2 of a lively conversation covering several compelling topics, including COVID early treatment, the vaccine, the culture of medicine, and cardiovascular health.

Featured on part 2 of this podcast:

Cardiovascular prevention: Dr. McCullough quizzes Dr. Turner on how he would handle a hypothetical patient

Intermittent fasting and the importance of circadian rhythm for weight loss

The logic of a low-carb/low-sugar diet

If you missed part 1 of this podcast find it here

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

Learn How To Remove the Spike Protein from your body!